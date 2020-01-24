South African film uncovers the dark side of boxing

South African film Knuckle City is a riveting and brutal story.

The film, that is set to open at local cinemas nationwide, features local stars Bongile Mantsai, Siv Ngesi, Khulu Skenjana, Owen Sejake, Patrick Ndlovu and the late Nomhle Nkonyeni, among others.

Directed by Jahmil Qubeka, Knuckle City is about an aging, womanising professional boxer who tries by all means to resuscitate his dying career at a cost. The movie unpacks a painful yet beautiful story about Mdantsane in Eastern Cape, a township regarded as the Mecca of boxing.

Though people are passionate about boxing in Mdantsane, it looks like they cannot escape the life struggles of poverty, prostitution and drugs.

More than that, the film exposes the exploitation of boxers by greedy promoters. It exposes how boxers put their lives in danger and in the process do not gain financial value.