'My calling is to change lives and mind sets' - DJ Fresh

Nearing the end of what felt like a 40 minutes terse Ted Talk experience, I unbridle my bated breath and ask the radio giant and highly sought-after trailblazer that is DJ Fresh the last of my five open-ended questions, "Which?"

After a pause followed by a palpable peal of laughter, he asks that I give him options, in an attempt to direct his stream of thought. I say, "Your option could be uhm. radio or DJying, or." but before I could complete these options, Primedia marketing manager Lulu Mthimkhulu, sitting across the room, throws in a pebble and says, "Yes, business or entertainment?"

With no hiss of hesitation the Big Dawg responds with, "Which has to be my calling? I believe my calling is to change lives; to change people's mind sets, how they view themselves, how they view the world, how they relate to themselves, and how they relate to one another."

This statement was then the spine of our assembly.

According to the final Radio Audience Measurements (RAM) of 2019, released by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC), South African radio has a reach of 91%, having 37-million people listening at any time during the week.

This makes radio the number 1 entertainment and information medium in the country, and the voices that keep it relevant are the most influential and impactful of all; DJ Fresh is among the elite consistent and prevalent of these voices.

Now, honoured with the privilege of sitting across this towering voice and being the one to ask the questions, we arrive at the Primedia offices to find the Big Dawg waiting for us in one of their small conference rooms. He seems somewhat drained from a drawn-out day, but greets us like old friends, and points to my seat.