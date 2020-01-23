Entertainment

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's backing vocalists awards make a return

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 23 January 2020 - 09:34
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Image: John Liebenberg

The BVSM (Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians) awards founded by Yvonne Chaka Chaka are making a comeback for a third installment after hitting a snag last year.

The awards that shine the spotlight on backing vocalists and session musicians, who have for a long time been cast aside, will be staged on March 15 at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.

A crop of musicians to be honoured this year are from the period between 1996 and 2000.

"I'm truly delighted that the BVSM awards are back this year. It's a project close to my heart because it's rooting for the underdog and often the marginalised in the music industry," Chaka Chaka said.

The winners this year will receive R5,000 cash. An additional R20,000 will be deposited in an endowment policy that the winner can only cash in no less than five years.

This is done in an effort to make sure that musicians don't die penniless.

The awards that take place every two years first launched in 2015 and had a second showing in 2017. The awards failed to take place last year because Chaka Chaka was unable to secure a sponsor.

