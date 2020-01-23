AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle

After weeks of speculation, rapper AKA has confirmed that he and DJ Zinhle have split.

The Baddest hitmaker spilt the tea in an interview on Metro FM on Wednesday afternoon, telling DJs Sphectacula and Naves that he went on holiday “as a single man” for the first time in years.

“It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years,” he said.

AKA did not go into details of the split but said he was “re-centering” himself for 2020.

“It was a bit different but you know it was a boys trip and it was all about just re-centering myself for 2020. We have so much coming up this year. I’m just getting myself in the right frame of mind to continue to dominate the radio, the charts and everything else.”