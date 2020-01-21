Lesotho film debuts at Sundance festival

Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha- and Mary Twala-led film, This is Not A Burial, It's a Resurrection, is set to make its international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Billed as the home of indie storytelling for more than 35 years, the festival will run between January 23 and February 2 in Utah, US.

Hillary Clinton, Ethan Hawke, Olivia Wilde, Gloria Steinem, Glenn Close and other Hollywood A-listers will debut new projects during the period.

The film is one of 12 selected to screen under the coveted World Cinema Dramatic Competition - with other films coming from France, Iran, Mexico and Germany.

This is Not A Burial, It's aResurrection was helmed by Lesotho-born and Berlin-based filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese in his fiction feature directorial debut.

"Sundance is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

"This is the first film from Lesotho to ever compete at the festival," producer Cait Pansegrouw said.