Sibusiso Radebe to be remembered at memorial on Thursday

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 16 January 2020 - 10:59
Actor Sibusiso Radebe died on Thursday, January 9.
Image: Sibusiso Radebe's Facebook.

Actor Sibusiso Radebe will be remembered and celebrated by friends and family today.

The actor, best known for his roles on Backstage, Home Affairs and Gaz'lam, died on January 9.

He was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018 and spent much of the past year undergoing chemotherapy.

The memorial service for the actor will be held at Johannesburg's Civic Theatre at 5pm.

Tributes from all over the country have poured in for the beloved star.

His fans were shattered when they read one of his last Facebook posts, in which the actor described 2019 as “the hardest year of my life thus far”, but announced that he was in remission.

“It was a true test of livelihood on every level. Body, mind and spirit were tested,” he said at the time.

The star will be laid to rest on Saturday. His funeral details are as follows:

Date: 18 January 2020

Venue: Rhema Ministries, Address 911 Mdlalose street, Protea north.

Time of Service: From 7:00am to 9:00am

His final resting place will be at Avalon cemetery in Soweto.

