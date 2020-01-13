Entertainment

Oscar nominees in main categories

By afp.com - 13 January 2020 - 16:45
Charlize Theron is nominated for an Oscar
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood.

"Joker" leads the nominations with 11, followed by "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

 

Best picture:

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

 

Best director:

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

 

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

 

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

 

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

 

Best supporting actress:

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"

 

Best foreign language film:

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (North Macedonia)

"Les Miserables" (France)

"Pain and Glory" (Spain)

"Parasite" (South Korea)

 

Best animated feature:

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

 

Best documentary feature:

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

 

Best original screenplay

"Knives Out" - Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach

"1917" - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

 

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi

"Joker" - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

"Little Women" - Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten

 

Best original score

"Joker" - Hildur Guonadottir

"Little Women" - Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story" - Randy Newman

"1917" - Thomas Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - John Williams

 

Best original song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"

"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"

"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

 

Films with more than five nominations:

"Joker" - 11

"The Irishman" - 10

"1917" - 10

"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" - 10

"Jojo Rabbit" - 6

"Little Women" - 6

"Marriage Story" - 6

"Parasite" - 6

