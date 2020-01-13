Fashionistas light up Queen's Plate festival

Bushfire smoke couldn't stop the champagne flowing at the 159th L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival.

Around 5pm on Saturday, huge smoke descended on the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, just before the thrilling R1.5m L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (Grade 1) showdown founded in 1861, but it cleared within 30 minutes.

Attendees partied the night away at the after-party headlined by DJ PH.

Muvhango actress Kamo Modisakeng, The Queen star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Nandi Mbatha from Isithembiso, were some of the fashionistas who attended the event.

"I have a great relationship with the designer [Zazi Luxury] of the dress. She made it in two days and I didn't even see it prior," Ben-Mazwi said.