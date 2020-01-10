Artists body steps into Makhadzi's pay dispute

Limpopo Artists Movement has intervened in the nasty money fight between Matorokisi hit-maker Makhadzi and her manager.

This comes after Makhadzi's public outcry begging artist manager Rita Dee Nephawe to pay her.

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, on Monday sent shockwaves on Facebook in a lengthy post that detailed her ongoing battle with Nephawe that triggered the viral trend, #FreeMakhadzi.

Makhadzi yesterday referred Sowetan to chairperson of Limpopo Artists Movement Mphoza Mashabela to comment on her behalf.

Speaking to Sowetan, Mashabela said Limpopo Artists Movement was meeting with Nephawe to discuss Makhadzi's grievances.

"We cannot tolerate such behaviour. The is no way we can allow artist's managers to do as they wish. Makhadzi worked really hard and she deserves better," Mashabela said.

"She lodged a complaint with us about late payment. She has to beg her manager to pay her and she's just paying her half the money.

"Another thing is that Rita doesn't communicate well with Makhadzi on a number of things."

Nephawe denied all of Makhadzi's claims in a statement issued to Sowetan yesterday.

"For the recent gigs, Makhadzi has been paid and the last payment was transferred to her personal account on the 04th day of January 2020 while I was with her at Midrand," Nephawe stated.

"I have never been absent without leave on Makhadzi. From the 27th day of November 2019 to the 2nd day January 2020, we performed in about 21 gigs, not 40 gigs as alleged on social media.

"From the 27th day of November 2019 to the 04th day of January 2020, I have paid Makhadzi an amount of not less than R 400,000, of which its last payment of R150,000 was made on the 04th day of January 2020 directly to her personal account while we were together in Midrand."