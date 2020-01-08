Best Kwaito Album back on revamped Samas list

Kwaito is making a return with a bang at the South African Music Awards (Samas) this year.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that Best Kwaito Album will make a return for the 26th instalment of the biggest music awards in the country.

The reshuffled category will replace Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano that was introduced last year and won by Spikiri.

The category will cater for gqom and amapiano as sub-genres under the kwaito umbrella body.

The Music Video of the Year category will now be public voted – joining the Record of the Year category.

The award will be received by the artist.

Furthermore, new category Best Produced Music Video has been introduced to honour directors and producers of music videos.