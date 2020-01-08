Best Kwaito Album back on revamped Samas list
Kwaito is making a return with a bang at the South African Music Awards (Samas) this year.
Organisers announced on Wednesday that Best Kwaito Album will make a return for the 26th instalment of the biggest music awards in the country.
The reshuffled category will replace Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano that was introduced last year and won by Spikiri.
The category will cater for gqom and amapiano as sub-genres under the kwaito umbrella body.
The Music Video of the Year category will now be public voted – joining the Record of the Year category.
The award will be received by the artist.
Furthermore, new category Best Produced Music Video has been introduced to honour directors and producers of music videos.
“The reconfiguration of these awards is a part of a continuing exercise to keep the Samas relevant and a proper reflection of the trends and direction our music is taking,” RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said.
“We still urge musicians to submit their entries for SAMA26 consideration. There is no bigger platform to honour and recognise local music talent across the spectrum than the Sama.”
Entries for this year's awards opened on the Samas website on November 1 and close on January 31.
