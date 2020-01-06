Charlize Theron brought to tears by Tom Hanks' tribute to her at the Golden Globes

In one of the cutest moments of Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, Tom Hanks gushed over SA-born actress Charlize Theron.

Charlize was presenting Tom with the 2020 Cecil B DeMille award at the Beverly Hills, US, event. The award is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

In her speech, Charlize remembered her childhood in SA and said a VHS of Tom in the movie Splash was one of her most treasured possessions.

“There was this filthy duck pond on our farm that I would splash around in waiting for Tom to rescue me and show me Manhattan,” Charlize said.

But Tom turned the attention to Charlize for a minute, praising her talent and leaving her in fangirl mode.

It started when he walked up to the stage to accept his prize and complimented Charlize, leaving her all giddy.

In his speech, he shared a story about Charlize and paid tribute to her talent. She could be seen nearly collapsing next to him.