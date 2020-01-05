Prince Kaybee's Fetch Your Life inspires judge justice Mahube Molemela

Noted as one of the best motivational songs of 2019, Prince Kaybee is humbled that Fetch Your Life is an inspiration to the Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mahube Molemela.

Kaybee shared a video on Twitter of the judge giving him a shout out about how powerful the lyrics were and recommending that young people should listen to it, as it would inspire them to unleash their capabilities.

In the video, the judge said: “In your way, go out there and celebrate this achievement with your families in a special way. And as you celebrate and you play the song Fetch Your Life by Kaybee, please listen to the lyrics and please watch the video.

“I watched it and I was inspired. We have very capable young people from all walks of life, from all industries, from all sectors ... there's hope for this country, ladies and gentlemen, let's make it happen. Thank you.”