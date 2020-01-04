WATCH | DJ Cleo shares rare footage of him and Mandoza in studio
If you want to see genius at work, look no further than this clip of DJ Cleo in studio with the late kwaito star Mandoza.
DJ Cleo shared a throwback video of himself working with Mandoza in studio. It was taken while the pair were working on their hit Sgelekeqe.
The pair look a lot younger in the “never seen before footage” shared by Cleo on Twitter.
Cava the throwback!
