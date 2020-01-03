The return of the king! Black Coffee to perform at Coachella 2020

Two years after wowing audience on the Coachella stage, Black Coffee has again been included on this year's line-up of the prestigious music and arts festival.

The festival released the list of artists performing at this year's concerts on Thursday, with Black Coffee set to perform on April 11 and 18.

The star couldn't hold back his excitement at the news and took to Twitter on Friday morning to share it with fans.

“Let's Coachella 2020,” he told his fans.