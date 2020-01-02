Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30

The boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, found liable for her death after giving her a “toxic cocktail”, has himself died aged 30, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday.

Brown, 22, died in 2015 and was the only child of pop legend Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The lawyer, Joe Habachy, said he could not discuss how his long-time client Nick Gordon died.

“I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Atlanta-based Habachy told AFP.

In November 2016 a US judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million in a wrongful-death suit brought by the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

In an eerie repeat of her mother's death, she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta-area home, while Gordon and a guest were there.

Gordon spent years being raised by Houston in her home and grew up alongside Bobbi Kristina, though he was never formally adopted by the pop singer.

The lawsuit filed by Brown's estate said he had lashed out at her in a fit of jealousy that evening after being “out all night on a cocaine and drinking binge.”