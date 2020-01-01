Skolopad: Men need to treat women and children better in 2020

Nonhlahla Qwabe, popularly known as Skolopad, wants SA to be a safer place for women and children in 2020.

Gender-based violence dominated headlines in 2019, with several stories of women being killed in gruesome attacks by men.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that her 2020 wish is that men should treat women and children better, and women learn not to depend on men.

Resolutions or nah?

My resolutions are to rebrand myself and join forces with experienced people who will help me to manage it. I can’t handle it alone, so I need a team that will work and help me when I’m at work or busy with other projects. I also want to create job opportunities for people.

What do you want to change in your life?

I want people to see me in a positive way. I want to inspire the youth and be their role model. I want to be like Nomzamo Mbatha who inspires and influences people. I want people to look up to me and to make an impact on their lives.

What is on your New Year's lunch menu?

I only eat white meat, so it’s gonna be fried fish and chicken. Salads and desserts will definitely also be on my menu.

What would you like to see change in SA in 2020?

Men should stop abusing women. They should stop thinking that women are their objects. Women should change their mentality of depending on rich men. Women must be independent and work for themselves and not be controlled by men. Men and women must change their mentality going forward.

Hangover on January 1 or going for a run?

I’ll be tired because I will have returned from a gig the previous night. I always spend New Year's Day with my family. I will be chilling and having a delicious buffet with them.

What do you want to leave behind in 2019?

I want to leave the sadness behind in 2019 and get rid of friends that will ruin my brand.