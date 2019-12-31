Here's a look at Nasty C’s massive year

The coolest kid in Africa... Nasty C proved that he totally owned this year for sure!

While he had a great 2018 with his album Strings and Bling and making several money moves, Nasty C continued to dominate this year with album sales and endorsements.

It can safely be said that Nasty C is fast becoming one of Mzansi's biggest stars and this year proved that he was making his mark around the world.

Nasty C kick started the year with a video which he shot in Portugal, followed by an Australian tour. Yes, the boy is super international!

While in Portugal, Nasty C got a call to check his inbox. In it, was a verse form US rapper TI who couldn't stop raving about how good he was.