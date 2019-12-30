In the technology-driven world we live in, electronics and gadgets tend to make it to the top of the modern-day wish list, from smartphones that pack incredible features, to cool smartphone accessories.

None are cooler than Huawei’s latest tech accessory that is sure to be the season’s top must-have for audiophiles, travellers, fashionistas and techies alike. Here’s why:

1. Block the noise and go wherever your imagination takes you

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are the world’s first open-fit, active noise-cancelling bluetooth earphones, meaning they’re equipped with the most advanced, precise technology to give you an unrivalled audio experience, no matter where you are.

All you need to do is connect your earphones to disconnect, close your eyes and go wherever your favourite song takes you. This is a feature you will specifically appreciate during your holiday season shopping, while in the airport, while waiting in long queues or just after the ultimate listening experience.

The innovative, tech-packed accessory also allows you have clear calls, totally uninterrupted by background noise or wind as it is capable of suppressing the effect of wind. Rejecting important calls when outside on a windy day is no longer necessary.

2. Comfortable and stylish

Say goodbye to sacrificing comfort for style. Thanks to the earphones’ open-fit design, the FreeBuds 3 deliver maximum comfort making them easy to wear for extended periods of time without adding any pressure, in addition to high-quality audio, made even better by secure wearing, so you never have to worry about them falling out. The Huawei Freebuds 3 case and the earphones –available in classic black or white— ensure the FreeBuds 3 are always in style and go perfectly with every look.

3. Music sounds better with the Huawei FreeBuds 3

Whether an audiophile or not, we can all agree that everyone today demands and expects unparalleled audio experience anytime, anywhere. With the FreeBuds 3, you can now enjoy studio-quality sound in the palm of your hand and on the go.

Thanks to custom acoustic components and architecture, every note is crystal clear with perfectly balanced middles, bass and treble. With these earphones, your music will sound better than ever before, all but transporting you right into the recording studio.

4. Low-battery anxiety is real, understandable and unnecessary

Have you ever ordered something in a café just so you could plug in your dying device, or double-backed home to get your forgotten charger? If you have, you’re not alone. With the Huawei FreeBuds 3, running out of power is totally avoidable as it packs a powerful battery that can be charged in three different ways, ensuring an interrupted audio experience.

The earphones support wires and wireless charging, and wireless reverse charging by placing the case on the back of a compatible Huawei smartphone. One single charge gives you four hours of playback or 20 hours when used with the case. How cool is that?

This article was paid for by Huawei.