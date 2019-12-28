LoveWins | Inside Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's fairytale

Ever since Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala made their romance 'Instagram official' in January, they've been serving #lovegoals.

Rumours that Phelo and Moshe were an item first started doing the rounds late last year, with them confirming the speculation by sharing loved up snaps on social media.

Then in June the couple were rocked by break-up rumours after social media detectives noticed that snaps of the pair had dried up.

The lovebirds moved swiftly to squash the speculation.