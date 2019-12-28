Beyoncé stans on Africa with The Lion King

Beyoncé stunned the Beyhive and the rest of the world when news broke out that she was set to play the role of Nala on the remake of The Lion King in April.

Word about Bey being on the animation movie was not the only thing that got the hive buzzing as they lost it on the socials when they first heard the soundtrack to The Loin King called, Spirit, which Bey also produced with Mzansi's very own Lebo M.

The song which was released in July has garnered more than eight million views on YouTube and features African inspired views and scenes of Nala, the character Beyoncé plays.

Bey not only released an uplifting song but she also impressively curated her project, Lion King: The Gift, which featured our favs Moonchild and Busiswa.