Entertainment

Beyoncé stans on Africa with The Lion King

By Masego Seemela - 28 December 2019 - 08:54
Beyonce stans on Africa with the Lion King movie.
Beyonce stans on Africa with the Lion King movie.
Image: REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Beyoncé  stunned the Beyhive and the rest of the world when news broke out that she was set to play the role of Nala on the remake of The Lion King in April. 

Word about Bey being on the animation movie was not the only thing that got the hive buzzing as they lost it on the socials when they first heard the soundtrack to The Loin King called, Spirit, which Bey also produced with Mzansi's very own Lebo M. 

The song which was released in July has garnered more than eight million views on YouTube and features African inspired views and scenes of Nala, the character Beyoncé plays. 

Bey not only released an uplifting song but she also impressively curated her project, Lion King: The Gift, which featured our favs Moonchild and Busiswa.

An age of unlikely superheroes

Thanks to digital media the 2010s saw some unorthodox cultural spin-offs that produced some unlikely superstars.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Taken by this game changing opportunity, Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she has had the last laugh.

"I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all. Anyone who knows me or Google interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... Look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible," Moonchild said.

The album also features the likes of Jay-Z, Pharrell, Childish Gambino and Wiz Kid, among many other brilliant artists, left Mzansi in celebration mode when they realised Moonchild and Busiswa were representing SA.

Moonchild back after malaria scare

Moonchild Sanelly thinks she cheated death after she was hospitalised with debilitating symptoms of malaria.
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry

Busiswa was on cloud nine when sis Halle Berry gave her a young shout-out recently.
Pic of The Day
1 month ago

Anatii nominated for Soul Train Award for track with Beyoncé

Mzansi celebs are doing the most up in these streets.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
X