Year in Review: Ishmael Morabe's big comeback

Not all is lost for singer and songwriter Ishmael Morabe who's picked up the pieces and striving in this life thing!

He took Mzansi by surprise when he revealed that he had plans to tap into "boere musiek".

During an interview with Metro FM's Rams Mabote in Febraury, Ishmael spoke about his plans to try to spice up his music career by doing something completely different. "I was thinking of jazz but something that people are not thinking about is: why doesn't a person try a little bit of boere musiek?"

He added that he would love to mix it with some of his unique sounds to make a track that would be proudly South African. "Music is music. (I hope to) at least sample a boere musiek vibe. I have been thinking about it. Let's see what happens."