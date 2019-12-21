Year in Review: All the times Moonchild shut down the internet with her booty

Moonchild Sanelly is all about inspiring women to embrace their bodies and sent the internet into meltdown mode several times this year when she led by example, showing off her booty.

In April, Moonchild served major sauce during her performance at the Samas nominations party and even had Mshoza's stamp of approval for being comfortable in her own skin.

In July, Moonchild laughed off criticism after she lifted her skirt on TV and flashed her booty. She shocked many when she appeared on SABC 1's Real Goboza and twerked for the show's presenters.

The video clip of her twerking went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she was just being herself and won't change for those who have a problem with her.