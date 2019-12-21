Four celeb splits that shook Mzansi

While several celeb couples got their fairytale endings this year, 2019 also saw many couples call it quits.

BLACK COFFEE AND ENHLE MBALI

Black Coffee and his estranged wife Enhle Mbali shook Mzansi when they confirmed that they were getting a divorce after months of speculation around their relationship.

In November, Enhle took to Instagram to confirm the split after Sunday World reported that details of the couple's divorce had been set out in a court application for a protection order against Black Coffee's mother and sister.