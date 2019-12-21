Four celeb splits that shook Mzansi
While several celeb couples got their fairytale endings this year, 2019 also saw many couples call it quits.
BLACK COFFEE AND ENHLE MBALI
Black Coffee and his estranged wife Enhle Mbali shook Mzansi when they confirmed that they were getting a divorce after months of speculation around their relationship.
In November, Enhle took to Instagram to confirm the split after Sunday World reported that details of the couple's divorce had been set out in a court application for a protection order against Black Coffee's mother and sister.
LIRA AND ROBIN KOHL
In July, songstress Lira announced that she and her husband, Robin Kohl had separated.
Robin was Lira's manager and they were married for over nine years.
Although the couple did not confirm that divorce was on the table,The Voice SA coach said they were living separately while deciding on the future of their marriage.
To all my beloved fans,friends,family and business associates, It is with great sadness that I announce my seperation from my husband of many years,Mr Robin Kohl. Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage. We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain, whatever the outcome of our time apart. In the meantime,Robin and I sincerely request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time. We have had reporters calling so I’m addressing this here. We thank you in advance for your understanding. ??? Regards Lira and Robin Kohl
PAPA PENNY PENNY AND ZINHA
After living separately for 19 years, Papa Penny Penny travelled to Mozambique to serve his wife, Zinha with divorce papers.
The meeting which aired on his reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee! where viewers thought that Papa Penny was being quite flirtatious with Zinha, considering the reason he was there for.
However, there is no bad blood between the two, who share a 21-year old daughter.
NHLANNHLA NCIZA AND TK NCIZA
Singer Nhlanhla Nciza and music producer hubby TK Nciza announced their split in June after 15 years of being together.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Nhlanhla thanked TK for the “support” they had “given each other over the years.” “We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children,” the 41-year-old captioned her post.
