Durban instalment of Rick Ross Block Party cancelled

Just hours before it was set to take place, the Durban leg of American rapper Rick Ross' Block Party has been cancelled, however the East London and Mahikeng parties will apparently go on as planned.

According to a statement provided to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, the show in Durban was pulled due to “a lack of funds” to pay other events organisers and service providers in the city.

The show was set to take place at King's Park Outer Fields on Saturday (December 21).

The East London leg is set to take place at the Buffalo Park Stadium on Sunday, December 22, and the Mahikeng one to take place at Mmabatho Stadium on Tuesday, December 24, as scheduled.

“In light of the funding issues met by us as organisers, NuWave Entertainment, we have reluctantly decided to cancel the Durban Rick Ross Block Party. This decision was made following full consultation with all the relevant partners who are aware that the event is not going ahead at this time.