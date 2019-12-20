Thembeka Shezi back to wreak havoc on Scandal!

The biggest TV villainess of this decade Thembeka Shezi is back.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni is reprising the love-to-hate role that turned her into a household name.

In 2016, after playing TV's most cunning woman for four years, Mbangeni broke the hearts of six million South Africans when she left Scandal!.

After three and half years, she is ready to spread holiday cheer in the best way by wreaking havoc in the e.tv soapie.

"I'm so excited to be back. I was quite nervous too because I thought it has been years - a lot of things has changed, but a lot of things have also remained the same," Mbangeni says.