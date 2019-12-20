Florence Masebe on the acting industry: We are worse than 15/20 years ago

Veteran actress Florence Masebe says that SA actors are treated with less respect than they were a decade ago.

2019 has seen several celebs speak out about the alleged mistreatment of actors in the industry.

In October actress Vatiswa Ndara penned an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on the alleged exploitation of actors in the South African entertainment industry.

In her letter she highlighted issues including actors not being allowed to work for other projects while under contract, not being compensated for work-related activities, such as wardrobe fittings, make-up, public relations and media interviews; and limitless calls which could see her them on set from Monday to Saturday for up to 12 hours a day with no additional compensation.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, Florence Masebe said conditions have gotten worse in the industry.

“We treat SA actors worse than what we treated them 15/20 years ago,” she said.