Dineo Ranaka pays manager reduced claim of R20k

TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka and her ex-manager, Palesa Molemela, have reached a settlement agreement over their protracted R20,000 legal battle.

Payment confirmation from Ranaka's bank that Sowetan has seen, shows that she deposited the money over two amounts; R5,000 on December 5 and R15,000 two days later.

"When the lawyer called me I was a little annoyed that she only reached out at the very end of the process and they were willing to settle the entire amount," Molemela said.

"A part of me felt disrespected, she could have done this from the get-go and I didn't need to run up and down.