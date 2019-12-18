Black Coffee on unity in the industry

DJ Black Coffee has called on the music industry to unite and work together.

The star led by example by including several stars on the lineup of his Music is King concert this year and said the industry can be very toxic.

"It is..fake is a terrible word but there is no real unity. My dream is to create a family out of this where we can call each other for collaborations."

Black Coffee held a special dinner earlier this year for those he included on the show's lineup, so that the artists get to connect on a different level and build relationships.

"Imagine Oskido, like he is, and when I have real problems I call him. I would like to see that. Where we don't really know each other but you are able to say; 'Yo.'"