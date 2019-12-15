Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh was crowned as Miss World 2019 on Saturday and said she wanted to use her title to work for "sustainable change" for women and their children.

Asked about the value of beauty contests in today's world of MeToo# and the drive for equality and respect for women, the 23-year-old graduate of Florida State University said beauty for her was the least important aspect of her achievement.

"I want to make a change that's sustainable. So if we're talking women... it needs to be something that will make sure that their children and their children's children have a different value of life," an overjoyed Singh told reporters after winning the title in London.

Singh did not specify what kind of change she had in mind.