Capitec launches innovative money-themed mobile game Livin' it Up

Livin’ it Up was created for Capitec as a fresh, innovative approach to building South Africans’ financial capability. Built by Cape Town-based games and animation solutions provider Sea Monster, the game allows users to test their money skills in a virtual world, while picking up tips for real life.

Users play as different characters, all trying to achieve typical financial goals South Africans are striving to save for - like putting a sister through university or buying a car.

“We want people to think differently about their money and to learn while having fun,” says Jean Rossouw, head of financial education at Capitec Bank. “The emphasis is on how you plan and prioritise your spending to balance your immediate wants with the dreams you have for your future.”

Players are required to use savvy money management strategies to deal with work and life events, including (occasional) load-shedding, while trying to save enough money to achieve their characters’ long-term goals. In the process, they get to design their own 3D homes and play a variety of career-focused mini-games.