Terence Blanchard, the jazz trumpeter making opera history

A top-tier jazz trumpeter and Spike Lee's go-to film score master for three decades, Terence Blanchard is now set to make history as the first black composer to stage a production at New York's esteemed Metropolitan Opera.

The storied institution's plans to produce Blanchard's second opera, "Fire Shut Up In My Bones," come 136 years after it opened its doors, having never before staged a black composer's art.

It's progress "bigger than me," the 11-time Grammy winning, Oscar-nominated artist told AFP.

"It says more about what's going on in our country; what's going on in the world of art... and the statement that this makes."