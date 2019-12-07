Bontle Modiselle opens up about suffering two miscarriages before Afrika's birth
Even though Bontle Modiselle made pregnancy look effortless, her journey was not without its fair share of challenges and pain.
Bontle and her hubby, rapper Priddy Ugly recently welcomed their baby girl, Afrika into the world.
However, before falling pregnant with Afrika, Bontle suffered two miscarriages.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the TV star said that one day she will share the painful journey with fans.
"My difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika.
"I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through."
But for now Bontle wants to enjoy the blessing that is her daughter.
Brace yourself. || I know my pregnancy journey looked easy. My approach was deliberate. Intentional! I made certain to dance my way through it. To have someone inspired to see and feel pregnancy differently was a goal. However, my difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika. I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through. But for now, I want to remain and bask in the glory of not being a victim of what once hurt me immensely but being the victor of the mommy I am. Talk about God’s will being done in God’s perfect time. So....Bring on the swelling, discoloration, the stretch marks, soft spots & cellulite. I’m not immune. Let me have a field day with the sleepless nights, the countless nappy changes and random cries trying to figure out what she needs. Let me fall in love with the newer imperfections my body has inherited. These are the vain concerns I’d trade in any day for my baby, who I now get to stare at, hold, kiss and love unconditionally. This image is Day 10 of my post-partum and we still take it a day at a time...with greater intent. The approach remains the same - go into each day with courage, with love, resilience and knowing that I am able! I will continue to dance through it all. New mommies, despite your difficulties, I encourage you to do the same - simply because WE ARE ABLE! ❤️
