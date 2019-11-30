Entertainment

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka dancing with her parents will make your day!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 30 November 2019 - 14:53
Manaka Ranaka has some fun with her folks.
It's no secret that Ntate Ranaka and Mum Masiba are too cool for words! 

Even though their daughters Manaka Ranaka and Dineo Ranaka have built thriving careers in the entertainment world - Ntate and Mum Masiba are the real stars of the family. 

Their popularity among viewers during the airing of the family's reality show, The Ranakas is all the proof you need. 

So just in case you've been missing the reality TV stars, they're here to brighten up your weekend. 

