Black Coffee on working with Pharrell Williams and 80% local music quota

DJ Black Coffee may be one of the biggest DJs in the world right now, but he is not about to turn his back on his SA roots in his music, even while recording with hit producer Pharrell Williams.

The Superman star has worked with some of the biggest names in the world, including Kelly Rowland, Usher, David Guetta and Drake.

Still, he wants to stick to his roots during collaborations and, in an interview on YFM this week, recounted his experience working with Pharrell.

“I am very conscious of my roots. That is the stuff I always want to keep. I am very vocal about. If I am uncomfortable, it doesn't matter who I am working with, I back up a bit.

“For example, I have been working with Pharrell (Williams), working on some songs, and one of them, he was like, 'this is the one'. I was like 'no'. I sent him another one and he was like 'this is better'. So it is not even about the name., I don't compromise what I love and what I do”.