Win tickets to Thandiswa Mazwai's show

By SowetanLIVE - 26 November 2019 - 15:50
Thandiswa Mazwai
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Acclaimed singer, songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai returns to the The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on Saturday 30th November 2019 for her popular show.

Tickets for the show are already on sale at R250 and fans are encourage to buy theirs quickly as the three shows before this season finale sold out in record time.

