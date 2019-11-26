Soul Train award winner Anatii hints about a collaboration with 21 artists

Musician Anatii has teased 21 upcoming local and international collaborations fresh off his historic win at the Soul Train Awards.

For his contribution to Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl, Anatii won the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award in Las Vegas. The song beat Juice by Lizzo, Hard Place by H.E.R, Talk by Khalid as well as No Guidance by Chris Brown and Drake.

“Given the nature of our industry and people wanting the element of surprise, I can’t disclose too much at the moment, but just between you and I, I’ve collaborated with about 21 artists over the past 3 months. I’m really excited for those projects to be released,” Anatii said.

“2020 is set to be a really amazing year. It’s a new decade, new energy and most importantly new music.”

A week after winning the award, the Wena hit-maker said he was still over-the-moon. The song was part of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

“It’s a feeling I can’t explain. I’m very grateful to have had an opportunity to have expanded the South African musical footprint on a global scale, especially on a platform like the Soul Train Awards,” he said.

“To contribute to The Lion King: The Gift was a momentous experience. Being able to collaborate with such talented individuals on a timeless work of art, with such pure energy, was definitely one of my many creative highlights for 2019.”

Since his win last week, Anatii has been travelling in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The city is filled with culture and flair. My growing passion outside of music is actually architecture and design, so I really couldn’t wait to explore the city's historical landmarks,” he said.

“The city is vast and has so much to offer. The vibrant atmosphere in Taksim Square was definitely a highlight.”