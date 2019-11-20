Eat your hearts out gals, Itumeleng Khune is taken

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is seemingly off the market.

The soccer star who has had failed romances with Durban beauties Minnie Dlamini and Sbahle Mpisane has set a social media storm, teasing that he's engaged to sweetheart Sphelele Makhunga - another Durbanite.

Makhunga is not holding back either. Further fuelling engagement rumours she shared a picture on Instagram looking ready for her makoti duties. In the snapshot, she is seen wearing a doek up to her forehead and small tartan blanket - which in African tradition is a sign of respect for a bride.

In the caption, she dates it 16.11.2019, suggesting that Khune paid lobolo on Saturday. She then addresses a "Thank You" to seemingly her new fiancé Khune.

Khune left a comment in the post, writing: "My Wifey Bear", and using a diamond ring emoji to seal the deal.