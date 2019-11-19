Isibaya actor hopes youngsters learnt a lot from ukushela stroryline

Fezile Khumalo was crowned the king of eBhubesini’s Shela competition on Monday night in the episode of Isibaya. Khumalo (portrayed by Andile Mxakaza) beat his biggest counterpart Duma (Muzi Mthabela) after impressing the judges.

Monday’s episode of Isibaya marked the end of ukushela (courting) storyline that began two weeks ago. The winner of the Shela competition walked away with cash prize, a cow and a lunch with Queen Ntwenhle.

Andile Mxakaza, who portrays the role of Fezile Khumalo, believes that the courting storyline has taught young people a lot about being a men and expressing love.

For the past two weeks, viewers have watched male actors in Isibaya play with the most witty and beautiful lingo to win a woman’s heart.