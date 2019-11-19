Entertainment

Isibaya actor hopes youngsters learnt a lot from ukushela stroryline

19 November 2019 - 17:52
Andile Mxakaza, who plays Fezile on Isibaya, says he enjoyed being part of the ukushela storyline.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

Fezile Khumalo was crowned the king of eBhubesini’s Shela competition on Monday night in the episode of Isibaya. Khumalo (portrayed by Andile Mxakaza) beat his  biggest counterpart Duma (Muzi Mthabela) after impressing the judges.

Monday’s episode of Isibaya marked the end of ukushela (courting) storyline that began two weeks ago. The winner of the Shela competition walked away with cash prize, a cow and a lunch with Queen Ntwenhle.

Andile Mxakaza, who portrays the role of Fezile Khumalo, believes that the courting storyline has taught young people a lot about being a men and expressing love. 

For the past two weeks, viewers have watched male actors in Isibaya play with the most witty and beautiful lingo to win a woman’s heart.

“Courting a woman takes time. It might be months or even a year. So the process on its own teaches you to be patient,” he said.

Speaking to Sowetan, Mxakaza admitted that the competition brought a lot of work for him because he shot many scenes.

“I liked the storyline and I thought writers came up with something unique. I am happy that it worked out well.”

He adds: “As much as Fezile is shy, he had to enter the competition just to impress the woman he loves most - Qondie. When you are in love, you do everything to win that person’s heart.”

Asked what he thought of ukushela as a concept, Mxakaza said: “I know ukushela because I grew up in KwaZulu-Natal. We used to use music to woo women. It is something we enjoyed doing, but times have changed.”

