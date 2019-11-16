Entertainment

WATCH | Here's what happened when Sho Madjozi stepped out in Ivory Coast

By Karishma Thakurdin - 16 November 2019 - 12:59
Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag.
Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

It's no secret that Sho Madjozi has long since become a national treasure, but the success of her hit track John Cena has catapulted her to global stardom.  

Sho's track has been taking Mzansi, Africa and the world by storm. 

So it's not surprising that when she decided to go out while in Ivory Coast, fans recognised her and went berserk. 

Sho sent the continent into celebratory mode after she was invited onto the Kelly Clarkson show and was surprised by John Cena himself. 

The singer's success has been a proud moment not just for Mzansi but for Africa as whole. 

And, this right here proves how loved Sho is. 

Sho Madjozi finally meets John Cena

Iyoh! South Africa’s superstar rapper Sho Madjozi was surprised by John Cena on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

WATCH | 3 of our fave takes from the #JohnCenaChallenge

Sho Madjozi’s song John Cena has been a viral sensation since it first came out in August. We round up three of our favourite videos of people from ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

Rapper Sho Madjozi is a force to be reckoned with and sis continues to make her name known across the world.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X