Entertainment

Sjava surprises actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones on her 70th birthday

By Masego Seemela - 16 November 2019 - 09:09
Sjava is giving social media all kinds of moods.
Sjava is giving social media all kinds of moods.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Sjava is a man of his word and proved it when he wished his biggest fan, veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones, a happy 70th birthday.

A tweep reached out to Sjava last week and asked him to wish Mam' Thembi a happy birthday.

Like everyone does when they want to reach out at a celeb, the tweep felt that Twitter was the best way to get Sjava's attention.

“Sjava, I hope you read this tweet. Tomorrow is a birthday of a very special woman. She’s a huge fan of yours and nothing would make her happier than a video/video call from you. Anyone from Ambitiouz who can help with this, pls DM me,” he wrote.

Sjava saw it and replied to "uSis' Thoko" with a heart emoji, referring to Mam' Thembi's memorable character on S'Gudi S'Nyasi.

He then followed it up by surprising her with a video call while she was on set.

And the Umama hitmaker dropped receipts to prove it.

Thembi Mtshali-Jones: 'Imbewu song was my highlight'

Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones says hearing the Imbewu:The Seed maskandi theme song play as she accepted her prestigious international award, ...
Entertainment
3 months ago

Thembi Mtshali-Jones recognised in US

Veteran actress to get Living Legends gong
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Golden age of hip-hop a memory trip

The rise of the SA hip-hop wave in the 1990s was propelled by the gale that is rap in kwaito, a juggernaut genre that swept the whole country into a ...
Entertainment
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X