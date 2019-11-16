Sjava surprises actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones on her 70th birthday
Sjava is a man of his word and proved it when he wished his biggest fan, veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones, a happy 70th birthday.
A tweep reached out to Sjava last week and asked him to wish Mam' Thembi a happy birthday.
Like everyone does when they want to reach out at a celeb, the tweep felt that Twitter was the best way to get Sjava's attention.
“Sjava, I hope you read this tweet. Tomorrow is a birthday of a very special woman. She’s a huge fan of yours and nothing would make her happier than a video/video call from you. Anyone from Ambitiouz who can help with this, pls DM me,” he wrote.
@Sjava_atm hope you read this tweet. Tomorrow is a birthday of a very special woman. She’s a huge fan of yours and nothing would make her happier than a video / video call from you. Anyone from @Ambitiouz_Ent who can help with this ???? pls DM me . pic.twitter.com/2XU0oT29kW— Halala Sabela (@Halala2505) November 6, 2019
Sjava saw it and replied to "uSis' Thoko" with a heart emoji, referring to Mam' Thembi's memorable character on S'Gudi S'Nyasi.
He then followed it up by surprising her with a video call while she was on set.
And the Umama hitmaker dropped receipts to prove it.
It happened and mama couldn’t be happier ☺️☺️☺️☺️???? . I’m truly grateful and in awe of @Sjava_atm humbleness ????????❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jhxEwZoJQU— Halala Sabela (@Halala2505) November 8, 2019