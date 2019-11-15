Sjava fights abuse accusations
Musician Sjava has again addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, telling followers he has filed an application for the matter to be heard in the high court.
"As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform," the star said on social media on Wednesday.
"I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice."
The matter relates to a lengthy Twitter thread penned by his former partner, Lady Zamar, last month. In it, she detailed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused.
Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him. She detailed alleged verbal and sexual abuse at the hands of the singer.
"You guys are exhausting man... I've been saying... Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn't believe me when I told them that that n**gas married," she wrote.
"Everyone says keep quiet, being quiet is classy, saying nothing is cool... you know Twitter is a negative place... People focus on the music, forget about him.
"I was abused [verbally and once sexually] and used. I was lied to and cheated on. Did I know [about his wife]? No.
"Did people tell me who knew? Yes some. [I] got inboxes and calls. Did I ask? Yes.
Sjava broke his silence earlier this month, mentioning Lady Zamar and his intentions to pursue the matter through formal legal channels.
"I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse and assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisers, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels."
