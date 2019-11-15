Sjava fights abuse accusations

Musician Sjava has again addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, telling followers he has filed an application for the matter to be heard in the high court.

"As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform," the star said on social media on Wednesday.

"I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice."

The matter relates to a lengthy Twitter thread penned by his former partner, Lady Zamar, last month. In it, she detailed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused.

Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him. She detailed alleged verbal and sexual abuse at the hands of the singer.