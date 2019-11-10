Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa confirms marriage to DJ Black Coffee on the rocks
Finally Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her troubled marriage to international icon DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, further asking for privacy in order to protect her children.
In a four-minute video posted on Mlotshwa’s Instagram, she asked to be given a bit of space with regards to questions. The video is in black and white and a visibly emotional Mlotshwa sports her natural hair.
Her video followed an article in the Sunday World which revealed that DJ Black Coffee and Mlotshwa have split after two years of marriage.
According to the newspaper, this was contained in an application for a protection order by Mlotshwa at the Randburg magistrate's court last month against DJ Black Cofee’s sister Nomalanga Maphumulo.
“I woke up this morning to an article. I have been called by journalists a lot lately and I have stuck to my 'no comment' and it works for me. But I woke up today to something extremely personal that I handed to court that has now made it to the papers. The situation happening right now in my life is indeed happening but I would also just like a bit of space with regards to questions and so forth. I do believe that the system would do what is due and what is fair. I do believe in every way that the South African system is a fair one and our justice system had been built around breeding fair decisions for those who can't make amicable decisions.”
“It has been a very long couple of years for me and all I ask is for silence, not for me or anyone else but for my children; everything I have done till this day is to protect my children. All I have ever tried to do was to be a great wife and supportive wife, one that is respectful not only to my partner and everyone who is around him. I have now in me a fight that I have never understood but I understand why it is placed in me in this point of my life. It has been a very rough year but I still stand tall and proud. It is indeed a situation no one wants to see themselves in but here we are,” she said.
She then quoted a paragraph from Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie which reads: "We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you would threaten the man. Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage. I am expected to make my life choices always keeping in mind that marriage is the most important. Now marriage can be a source of joy and love and mutual support but why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage and we don’t teach boys the same? We raise girls to see each other as competitors not for jobs or accomplishments, which I think can be a good thing, but for the attention of men”.
Mlotshwa said she knows this is a narrative for a lot of women and “I stand today in fight, thank you”.