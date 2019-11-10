Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa confirms marriage to DJ Black Coffee on the rocks

Finally Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her troubled marriage to international icon DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, further asking for privacy in order to protect her children.

In a four-minute video posted on Mlotshwa’s Instagram, she asked to be given a bit of space with regards to questions. The video is in black and white and a visibly emotional Mlotshwa sports her natural hair.

Her video followed an article in the Sunday World which revealed that DJ Black Coffee and Mlotshwa have split after two years of marriage.

According to the newspaper, this was contained in an application for a protection order by Mlotshwa at the Randburg magistrate's court last month against DJ Black Cofee’s sister Nomalanga Maphumulo.

“I woke up this morning to an article. I have been called by journalists a lot lately and I have stuck to my 'no comment' and it works for me. But I woke up today to something extremely personal that I handed to court that has now made it to the papers. The situation happening right now in my life is indeed happening but I would also just like a bit of space with regards to questions and so forth. I do believe that the system would do what is due and what is fair. I do believe in every way that the South African system is a fair one and our justice system had been built around breeding fair decisions for those who can't make amicable decisions.”