Gabrielle Union's 'Shady Baby' turned 1
Gorgeous actress Gabrielle Union's baby girl Kaavia James Union Wade aka 'Shady Baby' turned one on Friday, and the happy mom shared just how much the last 365 have meant to her and her husband, former basketball great Dwyane Wade.
The 'Being Mary-Jane' star, who has always prided herself on her gift of the garb, posted a video montage of Kaavia's best moments, and wrote a heartfelt message to her baby girl, whose hilarious facial expressions have amassed a loyal, online following all their own.
The America's Got Talent judge also recently stole Mzansi's collective heart with her generosity and grace towards our pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, during the group's inspiring run on the popular show.
View this post on Instagram
Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself. Scared I'd be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as... anything. But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like "gurl, you got this!" When I let go of my fears of judgement and just did my best and recognized that my best would and could change from day to day and life would magically go on... Man, I finally allowed myself to just enjoy you @kaaviajames and relax into the peace of imperfection. 1 year in and your whole village stays smiling. The family you know and all the cyber aunties and uncles you may never meet, we celebrate you.
View this post on Instagram
BABY TURNS 1!! 🥳🎊🎉 👼🏾 To say this lil nugget came into our lives and changed everything, would be an understatement. @kaaviajames has been such a gift and blessing to our family and literally everyone she meets. Yall, I'm still in shock she's even here much less walking, talking, swimming and eating bacon! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
“Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I’m doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I’m not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I’d lose myself. Scared I’d be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as… anything,” Union wrote in her heartfelt caption. “But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like ‘gurl, you got this!'”
Not to be outdone, the proud dad, recently retired from a storied basketball that spanned two decades, said while he had always dreamed of having a daughter, being dad to the one year old tot was 'way better'.
View this post on Instagram
Happpppppyyyyyyyyy Birthday 🎊🎉🎁‼️‼️‼️ I cannot believe you are 1 years old already. Many nights i dreamed of what it would feel like to have a daughter—and this reality is wayyyy better. Thank you for bringing a different kind of joy to our lives. As the man who was choosing to help guide you thru this world i will support all your dreams—and i will love you unconditionally. I got you‼️ I love you @kaaviajames
The 37-year old has three sons, 17-year- old Zaire Blessing, 12-year- old Zion and Xavier, who is six. Union and Wade also raise the sport star's nephew, Dahveon Morris, who is 18.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.