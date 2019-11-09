Entertainment

Gabrielle Union's 'Shady Baby' turned 1

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 09 November 2019 - 15:46
The actress and America's Got Talent judge paid tribute to Kaavia James, who arrived last year.
Image: Gabrielle Union \ Instagram

Gorgeous actress Gabrielle Union's baby girl Kaavia James Union Wade aka 'Shady Baby' turned one on Friday, and the happy mom shared just how much the last 365 have meant to her and her husband, former basketball great Dwyane Wade.

The 'Being Mary-Jane' star, who has always prided herself on her gift of the garb, posted a video montage of Kaavia's best moments, and wrote a heartfelt message to her baby girl, whose hilarious facial expressions have amassed a loyal, online following all their own.

The America's Got Talent judge also recently stole Mzansi's collective heart with her generosity and grace towards our pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, during the group's inspiring run on the popular show.

Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself. Scared I'd be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as... anything. But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like "gurl, you got this!" When I let go of my fears of judgement and just did my best and recognized that my best would and could change from day to day and life would magically go on... Man, I finally allowed myself to just enjoy you @kaaviajames and relax into the peace of imperfection. 1 year in and your whole village stays smiling. The family you know and all the cyber aunties and uncles you may never meet, we celebrate you.

 “Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I’m doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I’m not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I’d lose myself. Scared I’d be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as… anything,” Union wrote in her heartfelt caption. “But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like ‘gurl, you got this!'”

Not to be outdone, the proud dad, recently retired from a storied basketball that spanned two decades, said while he had always dreamed of having a daughter, being dad to the one year old tot was 'way better'.

The 37-year old has three sons, 17-year- old Zaire Blessing,  12-year- old  Zion and Xavier, who is six. Union and Wade also raise the sport star's nephew, Dahveon Morris, who is 18.      

