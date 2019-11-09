Gabrielle Union's 'Shady Baby' turned 1

Gorgeous actress Gabrielle Union's baby girl Kaavia James Union Wade aka 'Shady Baby' turned one on Friday, and the happy mom shared just how much the last 365 have meant to her and her husband, former basketball great Dwyane Wade.

The 'Being Mary-Jane' star, who has always prided herself on her gift of the garb, posted a video montage of Kaavia's best moments, and wrote a heartfelt message to her baby girl, whose hilarious facial expressions have amassed a loyal, online following all their own.

The America's Got Talent judge also recently stole Mzansi's collective heart with her generosity and grace towards our pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, during the group's inspiring run on the popular show.