President of the Republic of Exta Cold, Pearl Thusi, gears up for the mother of all parties

Everything almost came to a standstill when actress and presenter Pearl Thusi arrived at 16 Empire Road in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Pearl rolled in in a navy blue Rolls Royce, accompanied by bodyguards and two Harley Davidson motorbikes. Both male and female colleagues stood by in awe of her beauty and the toys she came in. The actress decided to visit media houses to announce her upcoming biggest party, 'The Republic of Extra Cold', on December 28.

It will be hosted by Castle Light somewhere in the Atlantic. Pearl, who is also an ambassador of the brand, will be the 'President of the Republic'.

Asked why she decided to visit media houses instead of hosting a press conference, she said: “Because that's what the president does. They go to people. They get in the car and [are] accompanied by bodyguards. The president came in a Royce just to make everything look cool.”