Entertainment

AKA calls out brands that don't collab with local artists

By Kyle Zeeman - 02 November 2019 - 10:38
Rapper AKA is not here for brands that are not collabing with SA talent.
Rapper AKA is not here for brands that are not collabing with SA talent.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Fresh from the release of his sneaker collab with Reebok, rapper AKA has called on brands that don't work with local talent to be made “unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant”.

AKA released his SneAKA range last weekend. It was the latest collab for the muso, who also signed for his own range of Cruz Vodka.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker was feeling himself, and warmed up his Twitter fingers after the range dropped to urge his followers to disown any brand that was not working with local talent.

“Any brand who wants to sell their products to our people without collaborating with our people must be made unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant,” he said.

He went on to thank Reebok and Cruz for the collabs, and challenged other brands to take on local collabs.

Master KG wins big with international award

Limpopo darkhorse Master KG upset music powerhouses to snag a win at the sixth annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) at the weekend in ...
Entertainment
5 days ago

'Kwaito is not dead, it's the way of life' - Israel Makoe

Veteran actor Israel Makoe Matseke-Zulu aka GP-MaOrange wants your votes.
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

SNAPS | Bonang’s American looks are just too much

Your girl B is really doing the most up in America hey!
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X