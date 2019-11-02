AKA calls out brands that don't collab with local artists

Fresh from the release of his sneaker collab with Reebok, rapper AKA has called on brands that don't work with local talent to be made “unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant”.

AKA released his SneAKA range last weekend. It was the latest collab for the muso, who also signed for his own range of Cruz Vodka.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker was feeling himself, and warmed up his Twitter fingers after the range dropped to urge his followers to disown any brand that was not working with local talent.

“Any brand who wants to sell their products to our people without collaborating with our people must be made unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant,” he said.