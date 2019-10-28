Late Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi still to grace screens with role on Makoti

As the nation continues to mourn the death of actor Andile Gumbi, the SABC has confirmed that the star will remain on screens in the SABC 1 drama series Makoti.

Andile died in an Israeli hospital on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

Andile played the role of Pastor Siyabonga on Makoti and the broadcaster said the show would continue to air episodes featuring him after his death.

“We were all looking forward to him making an impactful contribution to the industry and the SABC 1 brand as we believed he still had so much more to contribute to this industry and the SABC 1 brand,” the broadcaster said through a statement.

Meanwhile, Andile's close friend Thokozani Nzima told Daily Sun that all 30 cast member of Daniel: The Musical took turns caring for Andile in hospital.