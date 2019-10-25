World disco champ still dancing 40 years on

"And all the way from South Africa, the winner is ... Godfrey Raseroka!"

When the master of ceremonies announced the winner, the house exploded with thunderous applause at the Empire Ballroom in Leicester Square, London, on December 16 1980.

The winner, a gap-toothed lanky young man dressed in a silver-black jumpsuit, golden boogie shoes and a funky hairstyle, was lost for words but beaming with confidence as if he knew all along that he was destined to beat the other 32 contestants for first prize.

He was handed a floating trophy that's still etched with the name of the inaugural 1978 winner of the World Disco Dancin' Championship.

Japanese-born Tadaaki Dan went on to star in a movie titled Disco Mania in 1979, one of a number of international films inspired by the disco craze of the '70s. Raseroka also received £2,000 and a Triumph TR7 sports car worth £18,000 pounds. "I'm not in the habit of praising myself but I knew that I was coming back with the crown," he says at his home in GaRankuwa, north of Pretoria.

He adds that confidence has been part of his personality since his youth.

Even today at 58, he's still a marvel to watch on the dance floor and reckons he can beat any competitor half his age.

Raseroka recalls that when he first saw John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (1977), he wasn't at all overwhelmed by the main character's swagger in the opening scene and the subsequent swanky footwork that brought disco into the mainstream and made the movie one of the highest-grossing dance films of all time.