SNAPS | Inside Thando Thabethe's cosy picnic with her 'bae'

Fans are convinced TV and radio personality Thando Thabethe has a new man after snaps of her at a picnic at the weekend.

Late last year Thando called off her wedding to her then long-term bae, Frans Mashao, and fans are now excited that she has found new love.

Months ago Thando also revealed that even though it was a painful experience, she hadn't given up on love just yet and was hoping to find “Mr Right”.

Well, it looks like Mr Right has finally made his way into her life.