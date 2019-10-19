Entertainment

SNAPS | Inside Thando Thabethe's cosy picnic with her 'bae'

By Masego Seemela - 19 October 2019 - 10:06
Fans believe Thando Thabethe was out and about with her new bae.
Fans believe Thando Thabethe was out and about with her new bae.
Image: Instagram/Thando Thabethe

Fans are convinced TV and radio personality Thando Thabethe has a new man after snaps of her at a picnic at the weekend.

Late last year Thando called off her wedding to her then long-term bae, Frans Mashao, and fans are now excited that she has found new love.

Months ago Thando also revealed that even though it was a painful experience, she hadn't given up on love just yet and was hoping to find “Mr Right”.

Well, it looks like Mr Right has finally made his way into her life.

Thando Thabethe claps back at fresh bleaching rumours

Watch out, Thando might clap back if you come after her looks!
Entertainment
6 days ago

Thando took to Instagram to share two pictures to tease her followers with a glimpse of her "new man".

One of the pictures show Thando on a picnic blanket it a forest-like set-up with two chairs in front of her. Could the other chair be for her new bae, and is the person taking the pic her new man?

The other snap was of her kissing her “tour guide” with their helmets on while on their bikes.

Sis didn't show her mystery man's face and fans felt she was robbing them ofully celebrating her new love, urging her to reveal who he is.

View this post on Instagram

S U N D A Y

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

Bonang Matheba, Ntando Duma & Basetsana Kumalo: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebrities got up to over the weekend.
S Mag
5 days ago

From Cassper Nyovest to Bonang Matheba: 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's wedding

One of Mzansi's favourite couples tied the knot over the weekend and their wedding was not short of killer fashion looks.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Somizi and Mohale's royally fabulous nuptials

Somizi, Mohale go all out
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X