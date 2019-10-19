Rebecca Malope magic finds new platforms

Now that Dr Rebecca Malope has dropped her 36th album Lord You Are Good, she is taking a step back from releasing new music.

But don't be fooled into thinking she's going into retirement at age 51, she just wants to focus on new ventures. Top of the list is writing her long-awaited biography that she has been working on for years.

"It's not a retirement. It's just that there is nothing pushing me or putting me under pressure to be in studio so I can release new music," she says.

"If a song comes up and the message is right for that time, I will release it. Modern technology has made it easier to do that.

"You don't retire from the work of the Lord. I want to mentor young artists more too."

She reveals she has been handwriting her story in a number of notebooks for years.

Malope then transcribes it herself onto a computer. She says this is what has been causing a delay in the book's release but insists that it will be worth the wait.