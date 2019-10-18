Dancer Johannes Radebe's dream comes true on Strictly Come Dancing UK

For four seasons, Johannes Radebe has been competing in both the South African and British bouts of popular celebrity dance series, Strictly Come Dancing. While he has not taken the iconic Glitterball trophy home, he is not backing down in the 17th season of the UK version.

While Strictly Come Dancing was not a pursuit Radebe could have imagined as a child, it has become a platform for him to strive in the world.

“I’m living in a sparkling world,” he enthuses. The Free State-born dancer credits perseverance as the winning recipe of his road to success.

The opportunity has been one of many career-defining moments for Radebe who shares his excitement of being on the Strictly Come Dancing UK stage, not only with his fellow cast mates but the many celebrities they have danced with, especially Australian-born pop star Kylie Minogue.

“The 12-year-old Johannes would be screaming!” he laughs, also excitedly sharing his glee for an upcoming performance including Emeli Sande.

Legendary for its harsh criticism, the British version has been famed for its no-holds barred judging which Radebe and his partner, British actress Catherine Tyldesley, have been climbing as top scorers of the competition. Radebe has also earned himself sentiment as a top runner mostly in part for his “refreshing” take on choreography.

Radebe says his winning approach has been playing the music and choreographing according to how Tyldesley interprets each of the styles.

“I just want to say thank you to my people,” he says of web posts that he has come across throughout the competition and which have become a source of encouragement. “It can feel very lonely but just knowing I am doing us proud, this competition is anyone’s for the taking.”

The current season of Strictly Come Dancing UK airs on Sundays at 7pm on BBC Brit channel 120.